Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN) Shares Down 0.3%

Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.58 and last traded at $26.73. Approximately 5,886 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 4,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.80.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.98 and its 200-day moving average is $22.60.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 52,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 9.49% of Franklin FTSE India ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Read More: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.