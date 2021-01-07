Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLA) Shares Up 0.3%

Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLA) shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.93 and last traded at $23.74. 2,463 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 177% from the average session volume of 888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.66.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.93 and its 200-day moving average is $20.05.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLA) by 904.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 1.84% of Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

