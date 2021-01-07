Franklin Liberty International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:FLIA) Shares Down 0%

Franklin Liberty International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:FLIA)’s stock price was down 0% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.45 and last traded at $25.50. Approximately 4,172 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.50.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.36.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Franklin Liberty International Aggregate Bond ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:FLIA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 137,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,485,000.

