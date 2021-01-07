Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQE) Shares Up 0.4%

Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQE)’s share price shot up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.20 and last traded at $30.15. 28,594 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 195% from the average session volume of 9,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.04.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $694,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF by 80.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter.

