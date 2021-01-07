Franklin LibertyQ Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG) Trading 0.7% Higher

Franklin LibertyQ Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG) shares were up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.32 and last traded at $36.32. 16 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.08.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.44 and its 200-day moving average is $33.35.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin LibertyQ Global Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin LibertyQ Global Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.