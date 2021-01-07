Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQH) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQH)’s stock price rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.98 and last traded at $25.98. Approximately 2,566 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.68.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.57.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 3.00% of Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.