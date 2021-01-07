Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

FPRUY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Fraport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fraport from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of FPRUY stock opened at $28.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.30. Fraport has a 12 month low of $16.30 and a 12 month high of $32.10.

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

