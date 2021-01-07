Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

FPRUY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Fraport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fraport from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of FPRUY stock opened at $28.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.30. Fraport has a 12 month low of $16.30 and a 12 month high of $32.10.

Fraport Company Profile

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

