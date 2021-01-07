Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Now Covered by Analysts at Wedbush

Stock analysts at Wedbush began coverage on shares of Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered Freddie Mac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Freddie Mac in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.42.

Shares of FMCC stock opened at $2.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.11. Freddie Mac has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $3.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -31.21 and a beta of 2.63.

Freddie Mac operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

