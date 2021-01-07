Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Trading Up 1.4%

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) was up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.43 and last traded at $4.42. Approximately 2,246 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 8,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FRHLF shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Freehold Royalties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Freehold Royalties to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.82.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.20.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.8 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 44,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

