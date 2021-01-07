Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $147.82

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $147.82 and last traded at $146.83, with a volume of 233554 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $144.59.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Freshpet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Freshpet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.93.

The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,333.39 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.90.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.05 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daryl G. Brewster sold 16,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $2,195,408.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,950,132.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard A. Kassar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $2,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 85,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,646,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,406 shares of company stock worth $6,328,749. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Freshpet in the second quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the second quarter valued at $44,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 80.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

About Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

