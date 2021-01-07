Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.30. Friedman Industries shares last traded at $7.05, with a volume of 59,849 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.65.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.86 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th.

In other news, CEO Mike J. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.37 per share, with a total value of $63,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,925. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Friedman Industries Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD)

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the processing and wholesale of hot-roll coils into sheet and plate, as well as customer-owned coils.

