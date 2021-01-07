Frontier Developments plc (FDEV.L) (LON:FDEV) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2,753.41

Frontier Developments plc (FDEV.L) (LON:FDEV) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,753.41 and traded as high as $3,185.00. Frontier Developments plc (FDEV.L) shares last traded at $3,140.00, with a volume of 32,913 shares.

FDEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price target on shares of Frontier Developments plc (FDEV.L) in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Frontier Developments plc (FDEV.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Frontier Developments plc (FDEV.L) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,193.25 ($28.65).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,753.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,388.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.33, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.06.

In other news, insider Charles Cotton sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,620 ($34.23), for a total value of £655,000 ($855,761.69).

About Frontier Developments plc (FDEV.L) (LON:FDEV)

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

