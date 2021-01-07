FTX Token (FTT) One Day Volume Tops $42.55 Million

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 7th. During the last seven days, FTX Token has traded up 49.7% against the dollar. FTX Token has a market cap of $826.33 million and $42.55 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FTX Token token can currently be purchased for about $8.76 or 0.00023318 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMax and CoinEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FTX Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00038964 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004894 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.65 or 0.00278603 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00027208 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $985.46 or 0.02623646 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00012800 BTC.

FTX Token Token Profile

FTT is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 tokens. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com

FTX Token Token Trading

FTX Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FTX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FTX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.