Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) in a research note issued on Thursday, AR Network reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of FuelCell Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $12.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 5.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.15. FuelCell Energy has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the third quarter valued at $107,000. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the third quarter worth about $755,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $296,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $535,000. 18.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

