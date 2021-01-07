FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.82

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.82 and last traded at $13.66, with a volume of 763950 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.30.

A number of research analysts have commented on FCEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FuelCell Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.86 and a beta of 5.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,202 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,973 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 39,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 9,110 shares during the period. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. 18.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

