FujiCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.20 Million (FJC)

FujiCoin (CURRENCY:FJC) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. FujiCoin has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and $55.00 worth of FujiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FujiCoin has traded 27.5% higher against the US dollar. One FujiCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,481.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,117.82 or 0.02982308 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $155.29 or 0.00414316 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $418.43 or 0.01116352 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $141.65 or 0.00377913 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003554 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00018359 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.49 or 0.00169392 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00008769 BTC.

FujiCoin Coin Profile

FujiCoin (FJC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2017. FujiCoin’s total supply is 3,196,643,532 coins. FujiCoin’s official Twitter account is @fujicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FujiCoin is www.fujicoin.org

FujiCoin Coin Trading

FujiCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FujiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FujiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FujiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

