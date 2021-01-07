FullNet Communications (OTCMKTS:FULO) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.09

Shares of FullNet Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FULO) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and traded as high as $0.11. FullNet Communications shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.08.

FullNet Communications Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FULO)

FullNet Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated communications services to individuals, businesses, organizations, educational institutions, and governmental agencies in the United States. It offers dial-up and direct high-speed connectivity to the Internet under the FullNet brand name; carrier-neutral telecommunications premise co-location services; Web page hosting services; equipment co-location services; customized live help desk outsourcing services; group text and voice message delivery services; and voice and data solutions.

