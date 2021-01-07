Fulton Bank N.A. Boosts Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Grace Capital raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.0% during the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 4,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.9% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.9% in the third quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total transaction of $236,798.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,988 shares in the company, valued at $912,469.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,211,373 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,862,582. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FISV. Truist lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.13.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $114.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $76.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.89 and its 200 day moving average is $103.62. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. Analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

