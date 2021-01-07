Fulton Bank N.A. Has $3.28 Million Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,752 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $3,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in The Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in The Southern during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $152,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,741.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Southern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on The Southern in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.67.

Shares of SO opened at $61.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.57. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $71.10. The company has a market capitalization of $64.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). The Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

