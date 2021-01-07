Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 635 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 8,859 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of 3M by 3,127.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 225,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,184,000 after acquiring an additional 218,900 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of 3M by 8.5% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 17,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. First National Trust Co raised its stake in shares of 3M by 3.3% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 45,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 542,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $86,891,000 after purchasing an additional 24,299 shares during the period. 61.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total value of $1,070,227.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,553.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,688,423 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $174.19 on Thursday. 3M has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $182.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.12 and a 200 day moving average of $165.03. The stock has a market cap of $100.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is 64.62%.

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. TheStreet raised 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.00.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

