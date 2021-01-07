Fundamental Income Net Lease Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL) Trading 0.7% Higher

Fundamental Income Net Lease Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL)’s share price traded up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.74 and last traded at $25.41. 19,458 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 13,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.23.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.77.

