FunFair Reaches Market Cap of $80.30 Million (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. FunFair has a total market capitalization of $80.30 million and $11.53 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FunFair token can currently be purchased for about $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FunFair has traded up 126% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00040858 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005150 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.59 or 0.00296031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00030456 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,093.31 or 0.02752480 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00012669 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

FunFair (CRYPTO:FUN) is a token. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . FunFair’s official website is funfair.io . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

