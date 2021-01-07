Fusion 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.02 Million (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Fusion token can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000519 BTC on exchanges including Cobinhood, Bibox, Liquid and Ethfinex. Fusion has a total market capitalization of $9.96 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fusion has traded 34% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,918.42 or 0.98169657 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Fusion Token Profile

Fusion is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 66,005,965 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,436,208 tokens. The official website for Fusion is fusion.org . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Fusion Token Trading

Fusion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Hotbit, Cobinhood, IDEX, Liquid and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

