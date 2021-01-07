Fusion Acquisition (NYSE:FUSE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12.09

Shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FUSE) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.09 and last traded at $11.48, with a volume of 3113338 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fusion Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 189,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 89,769 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,090,000. 4.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

