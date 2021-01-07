FUTURAX (FTXT) Price Up 34.5% Over Last 7 Days

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded down 24.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 7th. One FUTURAX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox. FUTURAX has a market capitalization of $9,151.62 and approximately $782.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded up 34.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004768 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00030548 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001358 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00020770 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002746 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002574 BTC.

FUTURAX Token Profile

FUTURAX (CRYPTO:FTXT) is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global . FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FUTURAX

FUTURAX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox, IDEX and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUTURAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUTURAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

