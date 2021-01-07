Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.61

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:FFHL)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.61 and traded as high as $11.91. Fuwei Films shares last traded at $10.93, with a volume of 45,231 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Fuwei Films from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $35.70 million, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.61.

Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.42 million for the quarter. Fuwei Films had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 22.26%.

Fuwei Films Company Profile (NASDAQ:FFHL)

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes biaxially oriented polyethylene-terephthalate films in the People's Republic of China. The company offers dry film, which is used in circuit boards production, nameplate, and crafts etching; chemically treated films used to enhance properties, such as barrier resistance, printing properties, and electrostatic resistance; stamping foil base films and transfer base films for packaging of luxury items, including cigarettes and alcohol; and printing base films for use in printing and lamination.

