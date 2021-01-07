FUZE Token (FUZE) Market Cap Hits $40,025.91

FUZE Token (CURRENCY:FUZE) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. During the last seven days, FUZE Token has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. FUZE Token has a total market capitalization of $40,025.91 and $28,423.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUZE Token token can now be purchased for approximately $52.07 or 0.00131092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FUZE Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 36% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00024788 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.64 or 0.00109869 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.05 or 0.00445736 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.86 or 0.00223698 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00053559 BTC.

FUZE Token Profile

FUZE Token’s total supply is 769 tokens. FUZE Token’s official message board is medium.com/@fuzetoken . FUZE Token’s official website is fuzetoken.net

Buying and Selling FUZE Token

FUZE Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUZE Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUZE Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUZE Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FUZE Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUZE Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.