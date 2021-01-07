FuzeX Hits One Day Volume of $848.00 (FXT)

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded 58.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Over the last seven days, FuzeX has traded 50.3% lower against the US dollar. FuzeX has a total market cap of $133,814.19 and approximately $848.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FuzeX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FuzeX Profile

FuzeX is a token. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 tokens. FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FuzeX is fuzex.co . The official message board for FuzeX is medium.com/fuzex

FuzeX Token Trading

FuzeX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuzeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FuzeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

