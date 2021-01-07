FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Issued By Piper Sandler

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Aflac in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the financial services provider will earn $4.97 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.95. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aflac’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.56.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $44.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.49 and a 200-day moving average of $38.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $53.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $1,292,848.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,194.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 11,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $544,146.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,757 shares in the company, valued at $5,906,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,345. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Aflac by 1,156.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,660,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Aflac by 72.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,800,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,510,000 after buying an additional 2,015,356 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Aflac by 1,015.9% during the third quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,135,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,269,000 after buying an additional 1,033,575 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 22.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,545,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,746,000 after buying an additional 639,249 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 12.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,751,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,239,000 after buying an additional 628,922 shares during the period. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

