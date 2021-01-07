FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Ameriprise Financial in a report released on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $14.05 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $13.90. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $221.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $4.53 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $4.73 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $19.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $21.50 EPS.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AMP. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.33.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $197.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.74. Ameriprise Financial has a fifty-two week low of $80.01 and a fifty-two week high of $199.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $189.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.12.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider John R. Hutt sold 302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.12, for a total transaction of $59,228.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,925.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total transaction of $98,716.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,192.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,619 shares of company stock worth $7,392,680 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 16.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,716,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,040 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 9.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,474,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,878,000 after buying an additional 382,007 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,668,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,177,000 after buying an additional 42,311 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 11.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,184,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,792,000 after buying an additional 122,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 277.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 869,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,575,000 after buying an additional 638,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

