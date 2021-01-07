FY2020 Earnings Estimate for CME Group Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) – Piper Sandler decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CME Group in a report released on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $6.71 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.78. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CME Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.26 EPS.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CME Group from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised CME Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CME Group from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.00.

Shares of CME stock opened at $193.38 on Thursday. CME Group has a 12-month low of $131.80 and a 12-month high of $225.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $418,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,226,128. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total transaction of $71,376.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at $5,249,169.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,960,709 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in CME Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in CME Group by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 2,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 10,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

