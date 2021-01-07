FY2020 Earnings Estimate for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. Issued By Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) – Seaport Global Securities raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon in a report issued on Tuesday, January 5th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.97 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.96. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

BK has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays raised their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.03.

NYSE:BK opened at $45.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.58. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $51.60. The stock has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 36,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 56,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 4,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,274,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,747,000 after acquiring an additional 228,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth about $370,000. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

