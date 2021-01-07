FY2020 Earnings Estimate for VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Issued By Capital One Financial

VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of VEREIT in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 5th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.13 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.12.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.35). VEREIT had a negative net margin of 43.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

VER has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on VEREIT from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on VEREIT from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded VEREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.21.

Shares of VEREIT stock opened at $36.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. VEREIT has a 1 year low of $17.77 and a 1 year high of $50.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.38 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VER. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of VEREIT by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 78,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 39,485 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of VEREIT by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 193,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of VEREIT by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,013,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,855,000 after buying an additional 7,940,601 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VEREIT by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 33,519 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VEREIT during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0154 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 223.19%.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

