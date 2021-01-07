FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Anglo American in a report released on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anglo American’s FY2021 earnings at $2.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

OTCMKTS:NGLOY opened at $18.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.28. The stock has a market cap of $51.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.02. Anglo American has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $18.99.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

