FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Issued By Griffin Securities

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) – Stock analysts at Griffin Securities increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Halliburton in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 6th. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson now expects that the oilfield services company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.61. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Get Halliburton alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HAL. HSBC downgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $14.20 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on Halliburton from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $20.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.96. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $25.35.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.52%.

In other news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $88,980.00. Also, EVP Eric Carre sold 49,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $988,810.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,661 shares in the company, valued at $3,517,320.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1,140.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,056,126 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $12,748,000 after buying an additional 9,245,437 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 231.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,697,996 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $60,980,000 after buying an additional 3,281,131 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1,355.6% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,625,558 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $31,637,000 after buying an additional 2,445,186 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 261.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 2,423,232 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 30.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,762,152 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $45,335,000 after purchasing an additional 885,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.