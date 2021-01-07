FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Lincoln National Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) – Piper Sandler lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Lincoln National in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.60 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.70. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lincoln National’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

LNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $52.57 on Thursday. Lincoln National has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.96. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($2.75). Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Lincoln National’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.39%.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Kenneth S. Solon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $533,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,000.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total value of $1,319,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,130 shares in the company, valued at $10,930,250.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 151,015 shares of company stock worth $7,781,116. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $435,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 81.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 15,719 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 47.4% during the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 74,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 23,957 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National during the third quarter worth about $743,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Lincoln National during the third quarter worth about $211,000. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

