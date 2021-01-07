FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Issued By Capital One Financial

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, January 5th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($2.23) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.25). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.15) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.68) EPS.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $207.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.78 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 52.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS.

PTEN has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.43.

NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $6.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.84. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.76. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $10.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter worth $34,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter worth $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter worth $62,000.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.