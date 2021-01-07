FY2020 EPS Estimates for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Increased by Cantor Fitzgerald

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Arvinas in a report released on Tuesday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.64) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.86). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Arvinas’ FY2021 earnings at ($2.96) EPS.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.11). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 403.77% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%. The company had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $62.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $65.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $43.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Arvinas from $43.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arvinas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.09.

NASDAQ ARVN opened at $83.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $86.53.

In other Arvinas news, Director Liam Ratcliffe acquired 142,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Arvinas by 2,049.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 25,736 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the second quarter worth $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 479.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 41.1% in the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the period. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

