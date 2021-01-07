FY2020 EPS Estimates for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Bloomin’ Brands in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of ($0.97) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.74). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.87 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The business’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BLMN. BidaskClub upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Bloomin’ Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $20.28 on Thursday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 306.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 260.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,068.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,501 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $4,202,500.00. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $2,761,500.00. 4.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

