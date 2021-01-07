FY2020 EPS Estimates for Builders FirstSource, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Builders FirstSource in a report released on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.73 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.75. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BLDR. Wedbush raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.47.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $40.94 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $42.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 2.65.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 622.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

