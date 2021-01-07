FY2020 EPS Estimates for Morgan Stanley Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 5th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $5.89 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.67. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.10 EPS.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 target price on Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.91.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $73.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $133.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $74.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 60,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 139,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,753,000 after buying an additional 4,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.1% during the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 997,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,252,000 after buying an additional 10,756 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Hutham S. Olayan bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,334.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $989,518.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

