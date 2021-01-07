FY2020 EPS Estimates for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Cut by Analyst

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nabors Industries in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 5th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($76.34) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($72.51). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($19.40) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($18.58) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($17.48) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($16.51) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($14.81) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($67.38) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($56.78) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.77.

NBR opened at $67.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $492.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 3.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.86. Nabors Industries has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $165.00.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($23.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($24.63) by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $437.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.11 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 39.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($18.50) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Nabors Industries by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Nabors Industries by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Nabors Industries by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Nabors Industries by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Nabors Industries by 132.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; logging-while-drilling systems and services; and an optimization software.

