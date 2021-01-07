FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Issued By KeyCorp

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $4.92 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.14. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pinnacle West Capital’s FY2022 earnings at $5.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.02 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PNW. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $86.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.11.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $80.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.04. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $105.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.31.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.60%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 189.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

