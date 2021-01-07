FY2021 EPS Estimates for exactEarth Ltd. (XCT.TO) (TSE:XCT) Boosted by Cormark

exactEarth Ltd. (XCT.TO) (TSE:XCT) – Equities researchers at Cormark boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of exactEarth Ltd. (XCT.TO) in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 5th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.12). Cormark also issued estimates for exactEarth Ltd. (XCT.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Shares of TSE XCT opened at C$1.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.55 million and a P/E ratio of -5.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.73. exactEarth Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.22 and a 1 year high of C$1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 680.52, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

exactEarth Ltd. (XCT.TO) (TSE:XCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 23rd. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$5.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.45 million.

exactEarth Ltd. (XCT.TO) Company Profile

exactEarth Ltd. provides maritime vessel data for ship tracking and maritime situational awareness solutions worldwide. It offers exactAIS, a data service that provides access to the automatic identification system (AIS) messages captured by the exactView satellite constellation; exactAIS Archive, which gives customers access to the satellite AIS historical data; and exactEarth ShipView, a Web-based viewing tool that allows users to see all the ship positions.

