FY2021 EPS Estimates for Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) Lifted by Analyst (TSE:SMT)

Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) (TSE:SMT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.62. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC boosted their price objective on Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.80 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

TSE SMT opened at C$4.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$664.22 million and a P/E ratio of 32.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.19, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.57. Sierra Metals Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.89 and a 1-year high of C$4.56.

Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) (TSE:SMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The mining company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$97.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$110.56 million.

About Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO)

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

