FY2021 EPS Estimates for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) Lowered by Desjardins (TSE:SIL)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) (TSE:SIL) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) in a research note issued on Monday, January 4th. Desjardins analyst D. Stewart now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.36). Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) (TSE:SIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C($0.07).

SIL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Beacon Securities cut shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) from C$14.75 to C$16.75 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James raised shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$16.65 target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.23.

TSE SIL opened at C$14.86 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.39. The stock has a market cap of C$1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.69. SilverCrest Metals Inc. has a 12-month low of C$4.50 and a 12-month high of C$16.37. The company has a current ratio of 29.69, a quick ratio of 29.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

