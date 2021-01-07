FY2021 EPS Estimates for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) (TSE:SIL) Cut by Analyst

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) (TSE:SIL) – Research analysts at Beacon Securities decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 5th. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.06). Beacon Securities currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on SIL. Desjardins lowered shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.65 price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price target on SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) from C$14.75 to C$16.75 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.23.

Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) stock opened at C$14.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.92 billion and a PE ratio of -21.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$12.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.39. The company has a current ratio of 29.69, a quick ratio of 29.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. SilverCrest Metals Inc. has a 12 month low of C$4.50 and a 12 month high of C$16.37.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) (TSE:SIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C($0.07).

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

