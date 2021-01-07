FY2021 EPS Estimates for Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:SIOX)

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.70) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.93). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Sio Gene Therapies’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.31) EPS.

Get Sio Gene Therapies alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SIOX. ValuEngine downgraded Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sio Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sio Gene Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.45.

Shares of SIOX opened at $3.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $144.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.55. Sio Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $5.74.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corriente Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth $4,043,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Sio Gene Therapies by 126.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 120,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 67,541 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 28.46% of the company’s stock.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Sio Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sio Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.