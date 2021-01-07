FYDcoin (FYD) 24-Hour Volume Tops $546.00

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 7th. FYDcoin has a market capitalization of $925,624.50 and approximately $546.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FYDcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, FYDcoin has traded up 22.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AceD (ACED) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000160 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000071 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000204 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 103.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

FYDcoin Coin Profile

FYDcoin (FYD) is a coin. Its launch date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 538,264,276 coins and its circulating supply is 513,866,339 coins. The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin . The official website for FYDcoin is www.fydcoin.com

FYDcoin Coin Trading

FYDcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FYDcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FYDcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

