Fyooz (FYZ) Market Cap Hits $1.23 Million

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded 24.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 7th. During the last week, Fyooz has traded down 27.2% against the U.S. dollar. Fyooz has a total market cap of $1.23 million and $227,524.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fyooz token can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000696 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00025306 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00110446 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.82 or 0.00456887 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.35 or 0.00227002 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00054205 BTC.

Fyooz Token Profile

Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,538,595 tokens. The official website for Fyooz is www.fyooz.io

Fyooz Token Trading

Fyooz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fyooz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fyooz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fyooz using one of the exchanges listed above.

